Latest NFL COVID numbers; 15 players positive in November

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) -- Loveland Ski area announced Tuesday that it will open for the 2020-21 season on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Loveland Ski Area said Chet’s Dream will run from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Wednesday and will offer skiers and riders access to one top-to-bottom run covered from tree-to-tree with an 18 inch base.