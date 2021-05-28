Latest issue of 5280 Home is all about making the most of summer

5280 Home summer issue is out and it’s about “Stuff we love”. The editors picked their nine top products for the ultimate outdoor movie night and its that everyone will enjoy outside all summer long.

1. EF-100 Mini Laser streaming projector by Epson

2. Saltillo washable rug by Ruggable

3. Calas ceramic lantern by Crate & Barrel

4. Lyssa Jacquard fabric printed pouf by Steve Silver Company

5. Farmhouse Pottery handcrafted wood bowl by Food52