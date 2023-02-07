Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and it’s not too late to snag a gift for everyone in your life.

Let’s start with some great gift ideas for the gals in your life…Jennifer Sloan, our Lifestyle Expert has some great ideas that you can find here locally and that will fit any budget. There are 10 Maurices locations across the metro area and they have gifts for everyone. From sweet kitchen accessories, an adorable heart throw blanket, fun heart jewelry, sunglasses and hair clips. And some really, really cute jammies and a heart cardigan anyone would adore.

Nudeenvie.com is a female-founded beauty brand that Jenn absolutely love and would be a gorgeous gift for any woman in your life. Perfect for those that like a natural look, or those that love luxury. Their products are the highest quality with superior ingredients, all in nude shades that blend perfectly. Find a shade that will look great on her and there’s a lipstick, gloss, eyeshadow and nail color to coordinate.

Now, here are some ideas for the guys in your life. Help them take their favorite meals to the next level with a cast iron griddle. Cast iron is making a big comeback and this professional cast iron griddle from Hamilton Beach allows them to spoil you with the most incredible pancakes, steaks, burgers, chicken… whatever. Or! Use it to cook together and have a fun date night in. Easy to find at any Walmart or Target. Professional grade at a much better price.

If you’re a newlywed, or maybe buying a gift for a Valentine in a small space check out this new pressure cooker from Proctor Silex. Appliances can sometimes be a major no, no on Valentine’s Day, but this as a way to make meals together, or for someone who loves to cook but doesn’t have a big kitchen. It’s 3 quart, and a small but mighty size. You can cook ANYTHING in this… brown or steam, make rice… whatever, and it cooks 70% faster. Gift it with a bundle of fun ingredients, sauces and spices. Find it on Amazon or at Walmart.

It’s no secret that Jenn is a bit obsessed with Big Blanket Co. They JUST launched this heart blanket and she could not resist showing it off. It’s perfect for Valentine’s Day. But even better… they just launched these Hideout Hoodies. Yes. A personal hoodie blanket any guy in your life would love! It’s already sold out twice this year. Get it in time at bigblanket.com with 2-day shipping.

The cocktail lover in your life will LOVE this unique gift. It’s a cocktail smoke infusion kit. Everything they need to create a craft smoked cocktail at home. Get the entire kit from Aged & Charred on Amazon for quick delivery!