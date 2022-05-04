If you’re still searching for the perfect gift to celebrate the women in your life this Mother’s Day, you’re in luck! Jennifer Sloan is here with ideas for every mom!



First, check out Verve Culture. It is a Colorado company based in Steamboat, founded by a mother and daughter. They work with small artisan entrepreneurs around the world to promote the beauty of their craft. They travel and find incredible artisans from around the globe, then commission them to create these beautiful pieces and make them available to all of us! Here are their most popular products foodies swoon over. Their artisan made juicer is beloved by renowned chefs and mixologists has been featured in Food & Wine and other magazines. They also have a beautiful collection from Mexican artisans that includes a Molcajete bowl, gorgeous linens, hand-blown glasses and pitchers, perfect for margaritas! They ship directly from Golden, so your order can arrive in just a day or two! Verveculture.com



Nude Envie is another incredible female-founded brand. Their makeup is perfect for the low-maintenance mom who wants a natural look, or for the mom who loves luxury. Their products are the highest quality with superior ingredients, all in nude shades that blend perfectly. Find a shade that will look great on her and there’s a lipstick, gloss, eyeshadow and nail color to coordinate. Taking out all of the guesswork!



It is crucial we encourage all the moms in our lives to indulge in some relaxation and self-care! And that’s exactly why every mom on the planet needs a Big Blanket. She can keep the absurdly big blanket all to herself, or share with the entire family. It’s 10’ x 10’ and provides 100 square feet of coziness. They have some gorgeous colors that she’ll be happy to display on her bed or the couch.





We can all admit we cause mom plenty of stress. Sit down with the mom in your life this holiday and help her create a natural, stressless routine. myAir is a really cool concept, helping to revolutionize the way we manage our stress. You can take an online quiz with mom to find our what her main stress effects are, and myAir recommends a personalized a mix of super-plant bars that deliver exactly what she needs to manage her stress. Maybe she needs help relaxing or turning off her brain to go to sleep. Or needs help focusing because there is so much to do. Each bar is loaded with adaptogens that meet her needs. There’s a myAir Insights app that connects to her Garmin or smartwatch so she can monitor her stress and get recommendations on ways to stress-less.



This is one I thought was so fun. If your mom relaxes with a glass of rose or white wine on the patio, this is for her. No one likes warm wine. This is called the VoChill. You pop the top of this wine glass holder in the freezer, pull it out when you’re ready for a nice cold glass of wine, and it stays cold for over an hour. Genius!! I found it on amazon, the VoChill.

