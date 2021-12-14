Last minute his and her stocking stuffers

Are you looking for some last minute stocking stuffers and holiday gift ideas? Catie Wiggy, Licensed Esthetician and Healthy Lifestyle expert, is sharing this year’s hottest beauty products that are perfect for those last-minute gifting.

Cosmetics are always a fun gift to give, and the new brand Rachel Couture cosmetics was created with girls and women in mind, setting trends while staying true to nature's gifts. Rachel Couture is made with all vegan ingredients infused with floral extracts. Ingredients include Daisy for Brightening, Hibiscus to smooth and purify, Rose for anti-aging, Arnica for rejuvenating, and Marigold, which helps to brighten and boost the skin's natural beauty. Holiday Deal – 25% off Palettes and 20% off everything else through December Free shipping over $49 – Shop Now: https://www.rachelcouture.com/

Manscaping has become a big trend and Denver-based brand Reuzel has created the finest grooming essentials for the fellas, and right now they are having a major sale on their holiday gift sets. The Pigs Can Fly Special Edition Travel Bag featuring Extreme Pomade and Daily Shampoo is an essential stocking stuffer.

Don’t forget Men need skincare too and the RR Renew & Hydrate Skincare Gift Set comes with a Hydrating Face Moisturizer that is lightweight, non-greasy, and will leave your skin feeling hydrated while keeping those pores free of buildup. It also has a wonderful Intensive Care Eye Cream is a lightweight, quick-drying, fragrance-free formula that helps reduce the appearance of puffiness and dark circles.

Got a guy that needs help taming his beard? The Groom & Grown duo BEARD FOAM provides Light Hold – Low Shine – and Deodorizes Facial Hair while the BEARD BALM delivers Light Hold – Low Shine – and is Moisturizing. Holiday Deal – All gift sets on sale 30% off – Shop Now: https://www.reuzel.com/

Want to shop local and keep someone’s dry Colorado skin nice and hydrated? Shop Spinster Sisters – products that work, crafted sustainably. Created by a small team in Golden, Colorado that lovingly transforms natural ingredients into ethical personal care products that make you feel simply magical.

A must-have stocking stuffer is their exquisite Body Butter gift box which holds four indulgent Body Butters. These ridiculously luxurious and intensely moisturizing lotions are made with fair-trade shea butter, sweet almond oil, and avocado oil. A delight to rub onto dry hands, body, and feet. The gift set includes 1 of each scent: Lavender, Lemongrass Sage, Oatmeal Milk & Honey, and Pomegranate. $27.99 Holiday Deal – Gift sets are BOGO 50% from 12/10-12/17 Shop Now: http://www.spinstersistersco.com/ Need it fast? Spinster Sisters allows pickup orders for people who are local and need very last-minute gifts.

Give an inspiring gift with Infinite She, a Colorado indie beauty and fragrance brand, which speaks to the boundless feminine spirit where anything is possible. Infinite She consists of 4 fragrances that are inspired by either a moment in history or a woman in history who broke barriers. Infinite She is all about women supporting women!

Catie’s biggest must-have of the year is the Pass the Torch Candles – Inspired by the burning of the bras at the 1968 Miss America pageant. Each one has a different illustration of a bra on the inside of the box and says‚ Dedicated to the Women who lit the torch and passed it on. Each fragrance is made with essential oils so to evoke a different sense.

• Inspired – Violet Leaf and Jasmin for Georgia OKeefe- Mother of American Modernism. Scent evokes – passion creativity • Empowered – Orange Blossom and Cardamom inspired by the 19th Amendment – Women’s right to vote. The scent evokes – clarity and focus.

• Fearless – Wild Geranium and Rosewood focused on Shirley Chisholm – First African American congresswoman. Scent evokes – confidence strength.

• Vibrant- Japanese Yuzu and Vetiver for Cecilia Payne Gaposchkin‚ who discovered the molecular composition of stars and was the first woman head of a department at Harvard. The scent evokes – happiness positivity Shop locally in Denver at Wish Gifts in Denver and Sundry's at the Emporium in Castle Rock or online at the website http://www.margotelena.com/

Prefer to avoid shopping this time of year? DIY gifts are always a great idea. Create a quick and easy Candy Cane Sugar Scrub stocking stuffer that is perfect for everyone!

Items needed: 16 oz jar – 1 cup granulated sugar, 1 cup raw sugar, 2 tbsp liquid coconut oil, 2 tbsp jojoba oil, red food coloring, 10 – 15 drops of peppermint essential oil.

• Combine 1 cup granulated sugar, 1 tbs liquid coconut oil, 1 tbsp jojoba oil, 5 – 10 drops of peppermint essential oil in a small bowl, and mix.

• In a separate bowl combine 1 cup raw sugar, 1 tbsp liquid coconut oil, 1 tbsp jojoba oil, 7-12 drops of red food coloring, and 5 – 10 drops of peppermint essential oil and combine until bright red.

• Now layer a small portion of the white sugar mixture onto the bottom of a jar or 16 oz container, next add a small layer of the red sugar mixture and continue to combine your layers until your jar is full.