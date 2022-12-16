We are now less than 10 days away from Christmas. If you’ve been procrastinating or just debating over the perfect gifts, we have some help for you. Gift ideas for everyone on your list that you can still get in time for Christmas Day!

Most of the standard shipping deadlines have passed. But that doesn’t mean you’re out of luck. Gift and Lifestyle expert, Jennifer SLoan pulled together some really fantastic ideas that you can run out and grab or have delivered in time – but I suggest you order today!

Hometown favorite and Colorado-based, Christy Sports has fantastic gifts for really everyone. With locations across the metro and in the mountains, you can shop for everyone in one stop. A great pair of new gloves or mittens are always a fantastic gift and they keep getting better and warmer. Teens or tweens all want a hydro-flask. Beanies are a winter must-have, and Christy Sports has a huge selection. And I love this mug for coffee lovers, or anyone who loves to camp or be outdoors! Big gifts, little gifts, stocking stuffers. They have it all.

For the little ones in your life, skip the noisy electronic toys and gift something with true intention. I promise a Slumberkins will be their new favorite friend and it makes them feel good too! Slumberkins cuddly creatures and story books help kids learn self-esteem, individuality and to embrace those big emotions. They have adorable stocking stuffers too. You can get all of these on Amazon Prime for delivery by Christmas! I gift Slumberkins to my own children every year and any little ones in my family.

This is one of the most trending gifts this holiday season. The Big Blanket. Available at Bigblanket.com with 2-day shipping or on Amazon Prime. It’s 10’x10’, 100 square feet of ultimate cozy, created by two tall guys frustrated by tiny throw blankets that you couldn’t share and never covered anyone’s feet. The entire family can fit under this! Perfect for cozy nights and fort-building. Great gift for the whole family, college kids, newlyweds – anyone!

Shoes, boots, slippers – are always a great gift. It’s one of those things you feel guilty buying for yourself, but love and appreciate so much when you get a new pair! Naot shoes are all handmade from the highest quality materials and incredibly comfortable. Dardano’s on Colorado Boulevard has the best selection so you can go in and shop in-person. And you can get them on Amazon Prime as well.

Some of you out there are still searching for that perfect “big” gift. The foodie or chef in your life – or anyone who appreciates a little luxury in the kitchen would love one of these! Wolf Gourmet appliances. I’m sharing two favorites I would LOVE to have in my own kitchen. And you don’t need a big truck or crew to install them. Wolf Gourmet’s Countertop Oven gives you the same features as their signature full size oven – precise temperature control, convection heating. And looks incredible sitting on your counter. The Wolf Gourmet Stand Mixer is another stunner. Again- the incredible quality and performance Wolf is known for, it won’t wear out or slow down like other brands – no matter what you’re mixing. And again, gorgeous on the counter top! Both of these on Amazon Prime right now!