The Easter Bunny hops into town in just a couple of day and if you’re not quite prepared for bunny’s arrival, Jenn Sloan our Lifestyle expert has got some great ideas for pulling together a great Easter Basket for everyone in the family that goes way beyond candy.

Jenn has two important tips when it come to putting a creative and epic basket together at the last minute. One, create a theme. If you have a theme, it’s much easier to quickly find items that fit together – rather than wandering around a store or two looking for things they might possibly like. The second tip is to enlist some help from an expert! I put both of those tips to work as I created these baskets choosing themes for tweens, teens and adults – and getting some quick help from the experts at the store.

Let’s start with the littles, because their Easter Baskets are by far the cutest and sweetest. Whether it’s an Easter Egg hunt or gifts from friends and family – your little ones are going to get plenty of candy. Instead, include intentional items that they can actually use and love. Jenn suggest tapping one of your local baby or kid boutiques to help you quickly find some great items. Real Baby, the cutest boutique on Tennyson helped put all of this together. Slumberkins is a great gift for a little one no matter the occasion. The bundle comes with a book and cuddly creature to help learn social emotional skills. Perfect for filling an Easter Basket! Real Baby is actually celebrating 20 years in business in Denver today! And it’s first Friday on Tennyson street, so stop to celebrate with them, have a glass of champagne and they’re doing giveaways as well!

For the older kids, choose something they’re into and build an Easter Basket around that. I have two daughters that love to pretend they are at the spa. So for them, the Easter Bunny is bringing a basket full of goodies for impromptu spa nights. This would be great for a teen, mom, sister or wife as well.

For a teen boy or outdoor lover in your life, the experts at our hometown favorite Christy Sports helped choose some incredible items that are perfect for getting outside as the weather warms up this spring. Things the entire family can enjoy really! They also have rain jackets for kids in fun colors – like pink and blue to go with your Easter theme.

Another fun theme idea for teens who love to eat or the food lover in your life – is to curate delicious treats made right here in Colorado. Not only are all of these made by these local businesses, but most are healthy! Bobo’s oat bas, peanut butter cups from Justin’s Nut Butter, Chocolove chocolate bars – those are all made right in Boulder. I’m obsessed with these Byte bars. Made by these two dynamic gals here in Denver – who are cousins and CU grads. They have fun flavors with organic, raw ingredients and they’re vegan too. Include Teakoe Fizzy Tea for a fun drink, another incredible Colorado brand.

There’s probably someone in your life that’s a coffee lover. Curating a luxe coffee or tea basket would also be a terrific and easy last minute idea. Choose a nice coffee or tea and a fun flavored syrup, maybe some dark chocolates or truffles, a cute mug. Jenn was able to get this Proctor Silex Single-serve Coffee Maker delivered in one day on Amazon, and it would make the perfect addition! It’s so slim and easy to use – for those that work from home, it could easily just fit on your desk or even in a bedroom. You can use k-cups or I like fresh ground coffee, and you can use your favorite grounds in the little basket. Grab it on amazon today so it arrives tomorrow!

So there’s no need to stress and Happy Easter!