Larimer County Sheriff searching for 2 missing boys

Jonah Noxon (left) and Braden Rhodes were reported missing on June 14 in the unincorporated Larimer County area near Berthoud. (Credit: Larimer County Sheriff’s Office)

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding 12-year-old Braden Rhodes and 10-year-old Jonah Noxon.

They were last seen near Berthoud Parkway and Heartwood Drive in unincorporated Larimer County / Berthoud.

Braden is 5’4”, thin build, with sandy blonde hair and blue eyes. He is possibly wearing dark gray and orange shoes, a dark t-shirt, and dark shorts.

Jonah is 5’, average build, with dark brown hair and brown eyes. He is possibly wearing gray shoes, a dark t-shirt, and dark shorts.

The boys were last seen at 10:30 p.m. Sunday and were discovered missing at 9:55 a.m. Monday, at which time their family called the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said the boys may have been seen walking northbound in the area of Firehouse Self Storage on South Lincoln Avenue (Highway 287) at 6:45 a.m. Monday, both carrying large backpacks.

The sheriff’s office believes the boys left on their own and there is no reason to suspect foul play.

In the attached photo Jonah is on the left with the plant and Braden is on the right with the blanket.