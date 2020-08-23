Larimer County residents near Cameron Peak fire prepare to evacuate

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo (KDVR) — Mandatory and voluntary evacuations have been ordered near the Cameron Peak fire in Larimer County, which has grown to 17,246 acres as of Friday evening.

The fire is one of four major wildfires now burning in Colorado, with more than 175,000 acres already burned.

“We’re about 2 miles out of the mandatory evacuation area,” Maya Bartmann said. “They just told us to to get our pets ready, get our stuff ready.”

Bartmann’s home off County Road 44H is now in the pre-evacuation zone, just East of the fire.

“We don’t have a lot of room to take stuff, so we’re just really making sure to take the really important things,” she said. “If the house does burn down, what are we going to need? Of course animals are the first priority, and then valuables, memorabilia.”

Another fire started burning on Saturday in Larimer County. The Lewstone Fire is burning northwest of Fort Collins in the Rist Canyon and was at 60 acres as of Saturday evening.