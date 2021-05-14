Larimer County lifting all local health orders on Sunday

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Larimer County announced Thursday it will be lifting all local COVID-19 public health orders starting Sunday evening.

Larimer County plans to follow Colorado’s state public health guidelines related to COVID-19. As of now, state-wide orders require the use of masks.

The Colorado Department of Health is evaluating the latest CDC guideline updates, and plans to adjust Colorado’s COVID-19 public health orders in response.

“Even with some confusion, one thing is clear. When more people are vaccinated, COVID-19 cases decrease! #LarimerCounty cases have decreased 40% since mid-April,” said Larimer Health Department in a recent Twitter post.

Larimer Health Department provided a link to those in Larimer County interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.