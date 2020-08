DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Fire Department said a white powdery substance found in the mail room at the Federal Courthouse in Denver was determined to be not dangerous.

HAZMAT responded to 1961 Stout Street just before noon on Thursday.

DFD said a sample of the substance will be sent to the FBI for further testing.

Update: ⁦@Denver_Fire⁩ has finished a hazmat response at the federal building. A white powdery substance was found in the mail room, determined to be not dangerous. Sample will be sent for further testing. No one injured. ⁦⁦@KDVR⁩ ⁦@channel2kwgn⁩ pic.twitter.com/dlAkXM6xYB — Deborah Takahara (@debtakahara) August 27, 2020

No injuries were reported.