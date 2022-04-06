We all want to do things to better our planet Earth and this Earth Day, Michael Stampfler with Transblue Boulder says to consider mixing up your landscape to conserve water.

Some planet-friendly tips include, xeriscaping which reduces or eliminates the need for irrigation. This is mostly used in places lacking water supply, but the practices can be applied anywhere.

Another suggestion is to utilize alternatives such as synthetic turf. In the U.S., on average 9 billion tons of water is used for outdoor activities and a major portion of this goes towards watering lawns and gardens. Artificial turf does not require watering, so it can help conserve water, while also saving time and $ for your water bill. Synthetic turf also looks bright and fresh throughout the seasons.

Maintaining gardens often requires fertilizers and pesticides that can contaminate the water supply, and artificial grass does not need these.

If you still have grass to water, water your grass during the coolest part of the day, so more water has a chance to seep into the ground before it evaporates. You’ll save water over the long haul.