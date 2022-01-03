Lakewood Police searching for missing-at-risk adult

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Lakewood Police need your help locating a missing-at-risk woman who walked away from her residence Monday evening.

Margie Slatzer, 72, was last seen leaving her residence near West Alameda Avenue and South Holland Street around 5:20 p.m. Monday.

Slatzer, who is 5-feet and 9-inches tall and around 190 pounds, was reportedly last seen wearing a black baseball three-quarter sleeve shirt, blue jeans and gray New Balance shoes.

She has several prescriptions for a variety of ailments and it is not clear whether or not she has been taking them or not.

Anyone with information on Margie’s whereabouts can contact the Lakewood Police Department at 303-980-7300.