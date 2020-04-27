Lakewood police officially identify remains found on Green Mountain as Eric Pracht

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Lakewood Police officially announced that the remains found on Green Mountain on April 23 have been identified as Eric Pracht.

LPD received a 911 call after a hiker found bones on a trail on Green Mountain, located near the intersection of West Alameda Parkway and West Utah Avenue.

Pracht had been missing since July 23, 2016 when he was last seen leaving his apartment in the area of Wes Utah Avenue and West Alameda Parkway.

After the remains were reported, his family posted on Facebook claiming the items found with the remains belonged to Pracht.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office was able to confirm the identity using dental identification. The cause of death has yet to be determined and LPD is still investigating.