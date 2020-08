AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) -- As school is starting up again, many parents are asking doctors for mask exemptions for their kids, especially those who suffer from asthma. But, doctors at Children’s Hospital Colorado are not providing them.

Dr. Monica Federico, the medical director of the asthma program at the hospital, says many parents are concerned that masks will make it more difficult for their kids with asthma to breathe, but she says that’s not the case, and those kids need to wear the masks.