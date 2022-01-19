Lakewood man gets life in prison for strangling girlfriend to death

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — A 52-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murder of his girlfriend in 2020.

“This is not a case that my office felt appropriate to negotiate,” Senior Deputy District Attorney Amanda Lessman told the court. “A plea to Murder One and its coinciding life sentence is appropriate.”

Hilary Engel was reported missing by her family on Dec. 29, 2020, after her last known whereabouts was dropping her son off at daycare.

Her body was discovered underneath the bed at her home and it appeared she had been strangled to death with electrical cords and her head was wrapped in duct tape.

Karl Aaron Bemish was arrested in Trinidad, Colo. after driving her car there and using her ATM card. He admitted in a plea agreement that he had strangled Engel to death.

Engel was a nurse with an 8-year-old son and her family said she was a loving, caring woman.

“We are thankful for the prosecution’s work on this case, and that even though we continue to grieve the loss of Hilary, we believe this result was the best available outcome,” Engel’s family said in a statement through the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office.