Lafayette PD: 14-year-old killed in accidental shooting; juvenile charged with manslaughter

LAFAYETTE, Colo. (KDVR) — A 14-year-old boy died in an accidental shooting in Lafayette, police announced Tuesday. Another juvenile is charged with manslaughter.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to Good Samaritan Hospital on a report of a 14-year-old with a gunshot wound.

The boy had been taken to Good Samaritan in a private vehicle, police said. He died from his injuries at the hospital.

“Based on information obtained at the hospital, Lafayette investigators responded to a home in the 400 block of West Oak Street in Lafayette, where a reported accidental shooting was believed to have occurred,” police said in a statement.

Investigators identified a juvenile as a suspect in the case. That child’s parents have been cooperative with police, LPD said.

The juvenile suspect was booked and then released to the parents on a manslaughter charge.

The investigation is ongoing.

Neither the victim’s nor suspect’s names were released.