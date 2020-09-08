Labor Day Deal Must Haves

Money Savings Expert Andrea Woroch has all the deals you need to check out this Labor Day weekend.

Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer and with that comes a bevy of deals on seasonal merchandise. This year, expect deals on items other than just summer clothing. Just beware that not everything that’s marked down is the best price. Here’s a look at what to buy and what to skip this Labor Day weekend + how to stretch your dollars further.

WHAT TO BUYPERSONAL TECHThis is an unexpected category this year for Labor Day but with back to school shopping needs changing and the school year starting later, you can find many deals on personal gadgets for virtual learning including laptops, headphones and even smartphones.

EBAY— 53% Off Refurbished Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones (MSRP: $149.95, Deal Price: $69.95)

53% Off Refurbished Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones (MSRP: $149.95, Deal Price: $69.95) 59% off LG V50 5G ThinQ Phone (MSRP: $799.99, Deal Price: $324.99)

MICROSOFT—$300 off Microsoft Surface Laptop 3

MATTRESSESLabor Day is like the Black Friday for mattress sales and you can find sales on specific brands and styles plus free items with purchase. It’s important to always try the mattress first and read reviews so test a few options in store ahead of Labor Day and then shop around online to see who has the best deal.

Mattress Firm—Get a king-sized mattress for the price of a Queen or a Queen-sized mattress for the price of a Twin. PLUS a free adjustable base with any mattress purchase of just $699 or more You can also shop hot buys with up to 50% off select mattresses from top-rated brands.

OUTDOOR ENTERTAININGLabor Day marks the unofficial end to summer and with that comes major sales on backyard patio furniture and grills, outdoor rugs and umbrellals. Prices may dip down further into October, but your selection will be even more limited so now is a good time to buy.

Wayfair —up to 60% off patio furniture like 55% off Don 3 Piece Rattan Sectional Seating Group with Cushions (Was $820, Now just $365)

—up to 60% off patio furniture like 55% off Don 3 Piece Rattan Sectional Seating Group with Cushions (Was $820, Now just $365) Ebay—52% off Orion Cooker Outdoor Convection Cooker Stainless Steel Barbecue Smoker/Turkey Fryer (MSRP: $290, Deal Price: $139.00)

NEW CARS 2021 car models will hit dealer lots this month so dealerships need to move current 2020 models. With lower sales thank to Covid, expect even more deals and plenty of competitive financing options.

VW— 6 year 0% financing deal on select 2020 Volkswagen

6 year 0% financing deal on select 2020 Volkswagen KIA—Up to $6,000 cash back on the 2020 Kia Sorento

WHAT TO SKIP

FALL APPARELColder weather clothing like sweaters, rain jackets and denim are in season during Labor Day and even though some items may be marked down from 10 to 20%, you should hold off until October for bigger discounts.

HALLOWEEN MERCHANDISEYou may find a small savings of 10 to 20% off Halloween and fall decor, but wait until the last two weeks before to get even better deals. The day after Halloween will provide even bigger savings. Otherwise, look at used decorations through local listings and second hand costumes at Goodwill for better savings earlier in October.

BIG SCREEN TVSYou will find many promotions on new TVs across electronic retailers, but holding off a couple more months means you will get an even bigger selection of better deals over Black Friday weekend.