King Soopers offering full sick pay, cash bonus to employees working during COVID-19 crisis

King Soopers Marketplace store in Commerce City, Colorado. (Photo: Joe Dahlke/KDVR)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT/KDVR) — The grocery store chain Kroger announced Saturday every frontline employee working grocery, supply chain, manufacturing or customer service across all brands will receive a bonus on their April 3 paycheck.

As part of the Kroger brand, all King Soopers stores will adhere to this announcement as well.

The bonus will be given to employees hired before March 1. Full-time employees will receive $300 and part-time employees will receive $150.

Beginning Saturday, if an employee tests positive for COVID-19, they will also receive their full pay for up to two weeks, the quarantine period mandated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

