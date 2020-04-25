Kroenke Sports Charities delivers gift cards and meals to UCHealth staff

DENVER (KDVR) — Kroenke Sports Charities delivered 50 King Soopers gift cards and 100 meals to medical staff at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital on April 24.

Kroenke Sports and Entertainment mascots: Rocky of the Denver Nuggets, Bernie of the Colorado Avalanche and Wooly of the Colorado Mammoth, participated in the donation event. Pre-packaged dinners from Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers and Anthony’s Pizza and Pasta were distributed to medical workers at the hospital.

KSE mascots: Bernie (Colorado Avalanche), Wooly (Colorado Mammoth), and Rocky (Denver Nuggets)

“Kroenke Sports Charities recognizes the sacrifice and tireless efforts health care professionals make throughout the year and particularly during the recent COVID-19 pandemic,” KSE VP of Community Relations Deb Dowling said.

“We hope this small gesture helps to show our enormous appreciation to medical staff workers who dedicate their lives to helping others.”