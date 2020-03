DENVER (KDVR) — Kroenke Sports and Entertainment announced Saturday morning that they will postpone all events at their venues for the next 30 days.

According to a news release, Kroenke will not host events at Pepsi Center, Paramount Theatre, Dick’s Sports Good Park and 1STBANK Center for that time period.

The news release says “KSE is actively monitoring the situation and will, of course, provide additional updates as necessary.”