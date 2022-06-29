With the rise of Korean culture moving into America, with K-Pop and K-Dramas, Korean food and culture overall is definitely in the hot seat right now!

Bonchon is a a globally-loved, hand brushed chicken wings and now there’s a new location in Denver.

Henry Lee the owner of the Bonchon in Denver shows us how they hand brush each chicken wing and shares with us what makes Bonchon so unique when it comes to fried chicken.

Bonchon was founded originally in South Korea and now has grown significantly in the U.S. with more than 115 locations as well as internationally. With our international locations we have more than 386 restaurants across 8 countries.



