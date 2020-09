BOULDER (KDVR) - The University of Colorado Boulder has the third-highest amount of cumulative COVID-19 cases in the PAC-12. With the caseload spike, it joins many universities and colleges in calling a freeze on the very in-person classes they’d only just opened back up to students.

Last week’s CU Boulder outbreak put hundreds of newly-arrived students into isolation units and prompted university officials to revert to online learning for another two weeks.