Kiwanis Club of Broomfield host charity golf tournament for youths

The Kiwanis Club of Broomfield North Metro, a child-oriented service organization, will host its first annual charity #KidsNeedKiwanis golf tournament. The tournament will be held on June 7th, 2021 at the Ranch Country Club in Westminster, Colo., one of the area’s premier private golf courses.

This event will support the furnishing of common areas at Anchor House, an affordable housing complex being built in Broomfield for youth transitioning out of foster care. Young adults who age out of foster care without being connected to a family are at a much greater risk for homelessness, suicide, mental health issues, addiction and much more. There are hundreds of young men and women who will be emancipated in Colorado over the next few years.

Annual #KidsNeedKiwanis Golf Tournament, June 7th at 7:30am, Ranch Country Club in Westminster, $165 for individual golfer; $640 for a foursome