Kitchen One for One Helping the Community During this Pandemic

While COVID-19 is a global pandemic, it’s being felt hardest at the local level. Facebook is announcing new features to its Community Help hub to make it easier than ever for people to come together to #SupportLocal by giving in whatever ways they can to their neighbors, local communities and local nonprofits.

People can now go to Community Help at Facebook.com/covidsupportto:

buy gift cards to support the local businesses they love as local businesses face financial crisis

donate to their favorite local nonprofit fundraisers

sign up to be a donor at local blood banks

find local job opportunities

Kitchen One for One, a local Denver nonprofit organization, has provided over 3,000 weekly meals to the homeless and impoverished community members who have been impacted by the virus. By utilizing Facebook’s Community Help tool, this has allowed the group to spread the word, receive donations, and gain helping hands.

They provide food to various groups, ranging from shelters to high schools within the Denver area