DENVER (KDVR) — A tribal delegation will soon make its way northwest from the plains of Oklahoma to Kiowa, Colorado.

The Kiowa Indian Tribe of Oklahoma will travel to Kiowa Schools for a meeting with students, teachers and the school board to discuss the use of their name and image as the school district’s mascot.

A letter from the Kiowa Tribe supporting the district’s use of the name Kiowa Indians will soon be used to help the school make its case to keep its mascot. Elbert County School District C-2 uses an image of an American Indian on their logo and refers to themselves as the Kiowa Indians.

The February letter said the school can continue the use of its name. The letter said, “…the school can continue to honor the Kiowa Tribe and continue to be called the Kiowa Indians.”

Gov. Polis signed a bill into law in 2021 that bans Native American mascots in public schools throughout the state. Schools are changing uniforms, paintings on walls and gyms floors and transforming mascot names.

Dr. Silvia McNeely, superintendent of the Elbert County School District sent FOX31 a copy of the letter from the tribe’s executive branch.

“In many instances Native Americans have been presented in a poor light and mascots have been presented as caricatures or frankly just in a racist manner. We appreciate the city of Kiowa and the school board presenting our people in a positive way,” tribal Chairman Matthew Komalty said,

McNeely told the Problem Solvers the district has invited the tribe to visit students, teachers and administrative personnel in the near future. Komalty said in the letter, “We look forward to having our delegation meeting with the board and students.”

The letter also referred to the tribe approving the use of the Kiowa name in 2005, but the new state law required a letter approving the continued use.

McNeely said the Colorado Commission of Indian Affairs will consider the letter Thursday at its quarterly meeting. According to the commission’s website, there are 23 schools that use American Indian names and pictures or graphics as their school mascot.

Tribal agreements to retain names and imagery are in place for the Warriors at Arapahoe High School and the Indians at Strasburg schools.

The commission’s process for implementing change is here SB21-116 Implementation Process.

Changing imagery for schools is costly, with some districts estimating the transition will be hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Two schools applied for state financial assistance to help with mascot changes according to The Colorado Department of Education.

St. Vrain Valley District applied for $148,874. and the Yuma School District requested $207,828 in grants to help with the transition.

Funds are coming in the form Building Excellent Schools Today grants through the Colorado Department of Education.

In January three schools made changes. Montrose County School District voted to go from the Indians to the Red Hawks at the high school and from the braves to the Bears at its central middle school.

Sanford School District retired itsIndian mascot for The Thundering Mustangs

Four schools changed their mascots last year while others count down to the June 1, 2022, deadline for public schools and colleges to stop the use of American Indian mascots or imagery. Schools face $25,000 monthly fines if changes are not implemented.

The National Congress of American Indians developed a national tracking database that keeps up with schools changing mascots K-12. Nationally, there are 1,929 schools currently in 984 districts with Native American-themed mascots according to NCAI. The organization said 60 schools changed their mascot last year.