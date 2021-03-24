King Soopers employee remembered as ‘shining light’ of family

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — We have now learned more about one of the victims of the mass shooting at the King Soopers in Boulder: Rikki Olds.

We are told Olds’ dream was to help people, especially her co-workers at the grocery store.

Long before the 25-year-old would go into to work at King Soopers, she developed a knack for making people smile.

“She’d come to the house and joke around, and we’d laugh. She would start laughing so hard she would snort,” said her uncle, Robert Olds.

Rikki became a shining star in the Olds family. She was vibrant, bubbly and lived life the way she wanted. She also loved changing the color of her hair.

Rikki’s life was cut short by a lone gunman, she was among the 10 people killed on Monday.

That day her uncle sent a text asking if she was OK. No answer.

In the middle of the night came the news she had been killed.

“There’s a hole in our family. You know it’s tough,” said Robert.

Rikki was more than just a manager at the grocery store — she was a friend, always trying to help others.

“At work, she would dance to the music. We called it her ‘gorilla dance.’ She would float her arms — anything to make her smile,” said friend and co-worker Carlee Lough.

Rikki’s uncle tells FOX31 that Rikki had a tough childhood. She had a non-existent relationship with her mother and she was raised by her grandparents.

Her pain transformed into compassion.

“The childhood that she had (compelled her to) do her own thing,” said Robert.

The family is telling her story to keep her memory alive.

Funeral plans have not yet been made.