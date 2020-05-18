King Soopers confirms 11 positvie COVID-19 cases at Denver store which had employee death

DENVER (KDVR) — King Soopers says 11 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at its store in Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. That is the same location which had one employee die from the disease, the company confirmed Monday.

Randy Navaez, who worked at the store on 1155 E. 9th Ave., died from COVID-19, the UFCW Local 7 union announced Sunday.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of our King Soopers family member,” the company said.

All of the employees who tested positive are self-quarantining, King Soopers said. The company is also testing all associates at that store.

The Capitol Hill store was “deep cleaned by a CDC approved third party on May 16, with an additional sanitization on Sunday night,” the company said.