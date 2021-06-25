Keystone’s Bacon and Bourbon Festival returns celebrating it’s 10th season

After ten years, the Bacon and Bourbon Festival on June 26th and 27th is culminating years of culinary bacon creations, and bourbon from Colorado and beyond. The return of the Bacon and Bourbon Festival marks the resurrection of Keystone Festivals and the summer opening for Keystone Resort.
The 10th Bacon and Bourbon Festival celebrates both bacon and bourbon and keys in on the Colorado mountain community by featuring local businesses and restaurants. On a national scale, festival bacon is provided by amazing sponsors Berkwood Farms who have been a part of the event since its inception in 2011.
KEYSTONE BACON AND BOURBON FESTIVAL SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:
|Saturday, June 26th
|Time:
|Event:
|Location:
|Cost:
|1:00 – 5:00pm
|Bacon and Bourbon FestivalBacon Sampling & Bourbon TourFestival Food, Beverage and Merchandise Vendors Open
|River Run Events Plaza
|$$ – varies
|1:00 – 5:00pm
|Camp Bacon: For KidsFrosted Flamingo Crafts, Scavenger Hunt, & Chalk Zone
|Kidtopia Kidzone
|FREE
|1:00 – 2:45pm
|Concert: Sunday Banker
|Info Center Stage
|FREE
|1:00 – 2:45pm
|Concert: New Family Dog
|Events Plaza Stage
|FREE
|1:00 – 2:45pm
|Concert: Umberto Fonte
|Warren Station Stage
|FREE
|1:00 – 2:45pm
|Concert: Randall McKinnon
|Ina’s Bridge Stage
|FREE
|3:00 – 5:00pm
|Concert: Frisco Funk Collective
|Info Center Stage
|FREE
|3:00 – 5:00pm
|Concert: Zuma Road
|Events Plaza Stage
|FREE
|3:00 – 5:00pm
|Concert: The Big Onions
|Warren Station Stage
|FREE
|3:00 – 5:00pm
|Concert: Mark Gerganoff
|Ina’s Bridge Stage
|FREE
|Sunday, June 27th
|Time:
|Event:
|Location:
|Cost:
|1:00 – 5:00pm
|Bacon and Bourbon FestivalBacon Sampling & Bourbon TourFestival Food, Beverage and Merchandise Vendors Open
|River Run Events Plaza
|$$ – varies
|1:00 – 5:00pm
|Camp Bacon: For KidsFrosted Flamingo Crafts, Scavenger Hunt, & Chalk Zone
|Kidtopia Kidzone at Quaking Aspen Amphitheatre
|FREE
|1:00 – 2:45pm
|Concert: Split Window
|Info Center Stage
|FREE
|1:00 – 2:45pm
|Concert: Eric James Groove Conspiracy
|Events Plaza Stage
|FREE
|1:00 – 2:45pm
|Concert: Umberto Fonte
|Warren Station Stage
|FREE
|1:00 – 2:45pm
|Concert: Randall McKinnon
|Ina’s Bridge Stage
|FREE
|3:00 – 5:00pm
|Concert: Beau Thomas Band
|Info Center Stage
|FREE
|3:00 – 5:00pm
|Concert: Satellite 13
|Events Plaza Stage
|FREE
|3:00 – 5:00pm
|Concert: Hobo Village
|Warren Station Stage
|FREE
|3:00 – 5:00pm
|Concert: Mark Gerganoff
|Ina’s Bridge Stage
|FREE
|5:00pm
|Best Bacon Awards
|Events Plaza Stage
|FREE