Keystone’s Bacon and Bourbon Festival returns celebrating it’s 10th season

After ten years, the Bacon and Bourbon Festival on June 26th and 27th is culminating years of culinary bacon creations, and bourbon from Colorado and beyond. The return of the Bacon and Bourbon Festival marks the resurrection of Keystone Festivals and the summer opening for Keystone Resort.

The 10th Bacon and Bourbon Festival celebrates both bacon and bourbon and keys in on the Colorado mountain community by featuring local businesses and restaurants. On a national scale, festival bacon is provided by amazing sponsors Berkwood Farms who have been a part of the event since its inception in 2011. 

KEYSTONE BACON AND BOURBON FESTIVAL SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

Saturday, June 26th   
Time:Event:Location:Cost:
1:00 – 5:00pmBacon and Bourbon FestivalBacon Sampling & Bourbon TourFestival Food, Beverage and Merchandise Vendors OpenRiver Run Events Plaza$$ – varies
1:00 – 5:00pmCamp Bacon: For KidsFrosted Flamingo Crafts, Scavenger Hunt, & Chalk ZoneKidtopia KidzoneFREE
1:00 – 2:45pmConcert: Sunday BankerInfo Center StageFREE
1:00 – 2:45pmConcert: New Family DogEvents Plaza StageFREE
1:00 – 2:45pmConcert: Umberto FonteWarren Station StageFREE
1:00 – 2:45pmConcert: Randall McKinnonIna’s Bridge StageFREE
3:00 – 5:00pmConcert: Frisco Funk CollectiveInfo Center StageFREE
3:00 – 5:00pmConcert: Zuma RoadEvents Plaza StageFREE
3:00 – 5:00pmConcert: The Big OnionsWarren Station StageFREE
3:00 – 5:00pmConcert: Mark GerganoffIna’s Bridge StageFREE
    
Sunday, June 27th  
Time:Event:Location:Cost:
1:00 – 5:00pmBacon and Bourbon FestivalBacon Sampling & Bourbon TourFestival Food, Beverage and Merchandise Vendors OpenRiver Run Events Plaza$$ – varies
1:00 – 5:00pmCamp Bacon: For KidsFrosted Flamingo Crafts, Scavenger Hunt, & Chalk ZoneKidtopia Kidzone at Quaking Aspen AmphitheatreFREE
1:00 – 2:45pmConcert: Split WindowInfo Center StageFREE
1:00 – 2:45pmConcert: Eric James Groove ConspiracyEvents Plaza StageFREE
1:00 – 2:45pmConcert: Umberto FonteWarren Station StageFREE
1:00 – 2:45pmConcert: Randall McKinnonIna’s Bridge StageFREE
3:00 – 5:00pmConcert: Beau Thomas BandInfo Center StageFREE
3:00 – 5:00pmConcert: Satellite 13Events Plaza StageFREE
3:00 – 5:00pmConcert: Hobo VillageWarren Station StageFREE 
3:00 – 5:00pmConcert: Mark GerganoffIna’s Bridge StageFREE
5:00pmBest Bacon AwardsEvents Plaza StageFREE

