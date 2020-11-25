For years Kenzi’s Causes have help brighten many holidays for thousands of low income families by donating new toys to kids of all ages.

Due to the pandemic Kenzi’s Causes Toy Shop will still be up and running, but with some changes. The changes include limited location for toy drop offs and everyone who would like to participate will need to pre-register.

What: Kenzi’s Causes Toy Shop

When (day and time): December 5, 2020 9am-4pm

Where: National Western Complex 4655 Humboldt St, Denver, CO 80216