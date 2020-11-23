Kelsey Berreth remembrance vigil held Sunday in Woodland Park

WOODLAND PARK, Colo.– Community members gathered Sunday night in Woodland Park on the second anniversary of Kelsey Berreth’s death.

The 29-year-old was killed by her fiancé on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, 2018. Frazee was convicted of first-degree murder.

The community gathered from 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Memorial Park in Woodland Park.

A beautiful bench was made by the owners of Williams Log Cabin Furniture, a shop in Woodland Park. Those who made it said they are planning on sending it to Kelsey‘s family in Idaho. @FOX21News pic.twitter.com/LFs2oWNh44 — Courtney Fromm (@courtney_fromm) November 22, 2020

Several speakers will take turns remembering Berreth, including a musical performance.

The vigil will be following COVID-19 safety procedures. Masks are required for attendees and social

distancing guidelines will be in place.

Patrick Frazee

Patrick Frazee was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus 156 years.

Krystal Lee Kenney, a nurse from Idaho and Frazee’s ex-girlfriend, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and agreed to testify against him as part of a plea deal. Kenney is the mistress of Patrick Frazee who was sentenced to three years in prison for tampering with evidence in the case.

Krystal Lee Kenney

Lee, who lives in Hansen, Idaho, testified that Frazee asked her to clean up the scene of the killing and that she watched him burn a plastic tote she believed contained Berreth’s body.

According to her account, Frazee covered Berreth’s eyes with a sweater and asked her to smell some candles before he started beating her while the couple’s 1-year-old daughter was in a storage room. Lee testified that Frazee said Berreth’s last words were “Please stop.”

Berreth’s body has yet to be found.