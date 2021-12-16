Kelley Blue Book reveals 2022 best buy award winners

Automotive Expert, Micah Muzio says that 2022 is shaping up to be a year filled with choice and opportunity whether you are looking for a family vehicle, luxury compact car or the latest in electric models.

Kelley Blue Book created the Best Buy Awards to aid new car shoppers in narrowing down your consideration list so you can purchase the next vehicle with confidence.

Of more than 300 new-car models available for 2022, Kelley Blue Book’s expert editors initially narrowed the field to a few dozen Best Buy Award contenders in various categories, and then spent several weeks testing and evaluating all the finalists head-to-head to ultimately determine the winners.

