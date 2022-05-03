Working out just got a little bit more creative at The Golden Mill.

Beginning Sunday, May 8, The Golden Mill will kick off a new “Keg Konditioning” outdoor fitness series. Created and led by Unite Fitness, Golden’s HIIT Group Fitness Studio, the classes will provide a full-body cardio and strength workout – using kegs as the primary equipment.

After the class, participants can enjoy a free pour from the self-serve tap wall (featuring 56 taps) and grab a bite to eat from one of The Golden Mill’s five food concepts.

The keg konditioning class are free and it’s a 45 minute interval workout that will be held every Sunday at 10am (weather permitting), except holiday weekends.