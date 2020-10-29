Keeping up with your Child’s Oral Health Care During a Global Pandemic.

You may know that childhood tooth decay is the most common chronic childhood disease (2x more common than Asthma). And students miss more than 51 million school hours per year (whether in the classroom or e-learning) due to dental emergencies.

While the WHO recently recommended “routine” dental care be postponed due to the pandemic, the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, along with the ADA, have fired back, stating the oral care is essential health care and a medical need that should not be delayed.

Dr. Scott Smith from the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry and practicing pediatric dentist here in Denver shares why it’s so important to keep up with your kids dental needs.