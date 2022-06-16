According to the CDC, salmonella and E. coli are linked to roughly 1.5 million illnesses annually in the United States.

Summer is a prime time for these illnesses to develop because people commonly camp and cook out, which can lead to meat being stored at an improper temperature, not cooked thoroughly, or cross-contaminating other foods sharing the same cooler or cooking area.

Food industry expert, Jessica Trowbridge from King Soopers shares some tips on how to safely pack a cooler to avoid cross-contamination and how much ice to pack in order to keep food cold.