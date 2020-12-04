KBCO Studio C Volume 32 Goes on Sale

KBCO Studio C will release 18 new songs exclusively performed live on 97.3 KBCO starting at 6am, December 5th at nine select Colorado Whole Foods Market Front Range locations. The last KBCO Studio C session was on March 5th, 2020 because COVID-19 put an end to touring and bands visiting KBCO Studio C.

Whole Food Market will open their doors two hours early to allow KBCO listeners exclusive access to the store to allow for social distancing. When listeners arrive they will be using joinourline.com, which means listeners will arrive at their Whole Food Market store and log into the website while waiting in their car to be called into the store when it’s their turn.

What: KBCO Studio C Volume 32 CD

When (day and time): 6am on Saturday December 5th

Where: Whole Foods Market (9 locations in the front range)

Cost: $12 tax