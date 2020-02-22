Karl Dorrell named new head coach at University of Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. — Karl Dorrell, the Miami Dolphins assistant head coach, will be named the new head coach for the University of Colorado football team, sources say.

Colorado would not be new territory for Dorrell as he was both an offensive coordinator as well as a wide receivers coach for Boulder in the 90s.

Additionally, he spent two years as a wide receivers coach for the Denver Broncos from 2000-2002.

This news comes after Mel Tucker agreed to lead Michigan State’s football program after spending just one season at the University of Colorado.

Colorado hired Tucker in December 2018, and gave him a shot to run a program after he was Georgia defensive coordinator. He was given a five-year, $14.75 million contract to lead the Buffaloes and they were 5-7 last season.