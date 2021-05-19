Karen Garner’s family responds to officers’ charges: ‘It’s not good enough’

LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) – Karen Garner’s daughter and daughter-in-law joined the family’s attorney Wednesday in calling for more charges against the officers in her arrest.

The district attorney announced charges against two of the officers in Garner’s arrest, Austin Hopp and Daria Jalali. Among other charges, Hopp is accused of felony assault for hurting Garner during the arrest, and Jalali is accused of failing to report the excessive force.

“It’s not good enough,” said Sarah Schielke, an attorney for the family. Schielke and the family said they want the officers to face more serious charges, including those related to Garner’s status as an at-risk person with dementia.

"I just want justice for my mom."Karen Garner's daughter tears up, talking about the charges filed against 2 officers who arrested Karen. She has dementia. And her shoulder was separated and arm broken during arrest. They want more charges filed and against more people.

Hopp also faces counts of attempting to influence a public servant and official misconduct. Jalali’s charges, all misdemeanors, also include counts of peace officer failing to intervene and official misconduct.

Hopp and Jalali have since resigned from the department. Others involved in the incident have not been charged, including their supervisor, Sgt. Philip Metzler, who is now on administrative leave.

