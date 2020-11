This car was crashed into a Lakewood home after it was stolen by two juveniles. (Credit: WestMetro Fire)

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A Lakewood home was damaged Monday morning when a car crashed into the side of it.

Lakewood police said the car had been stolen by two juveniles before the crash.

Two juveniles in a stolen car – according to @LakewoodPDCO – crashed into a home in the 5600 block of W. Iliff Dr. shortly after 10am this morning. The homeowner was there at the time but not injured. Our technical rescue team responded to shore up the damaged structure. pic.twitter.com/jJ53cy8Chl — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) November 30, 2020

Details including the ages of the juveniles isn’t clear. Police also did not say if they were arrested.

According to WestMetro Fire, the homeowner was inside at the time but wasn’t injured.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. in the 5600 block of W. Iliff Drive.