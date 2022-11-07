THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — Police were investigating a late-night drive-by shooting that sent one juvenile to the hospital.

According to the Thornton Police Department, police were called to the 10200 block of Riverdale Road at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night.

TPD said a large police presence was investigating a drive-by shooting that took place on Riverdale Road and sent one male juvenile to a local hospital. Police have not provided an update on the male’s injuries.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time and a preliminary investigation is underway.

Riverdale Road is an 11-mile stretch of road that has been known for its number of deadly crashes. Since 2021, three deadly crashes killed five people.