We all need to prioritize health, but for the month of June it’s all about men need their need to take measures to prioritize health.

Dr. Scott Joy, Chief Medical Officer from HealthOne says that seeing a primary care provider regularly is one of the most important things a man can do to stay on top of his health. Your physician can help identify risk factors and develop an individualized wellness plan so that you can take control of your health, at any age.

We know that the most significant measure for better health is prevention. Reduce your health risks by quitting smoking, limiting alcohol, eating a healthy diet, protecting yourself from the sun, getting vaccinated, maintaining regular screenings.