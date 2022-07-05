Jim Matheson is the Executive Director of the National Bison Association and shares with us an easy way to enjoy bison.

Recently, bison has made a tremendous comeback, this comeback is due to a unique collaboration among American farmers and ranchers, Native American tribes, and conservation groups, all working to restore the species to its native landscape of North America.

National Bison Month, celebrated each July, is when American bison producers and marketers promote the delicious taste of bison. Burgers, steaks, and even roasts are great summer grilling alternatives.

According to the NBA, bison is the leanest protein widely available in today’s marketplace. The meat is nutrient-dense, with 26% more iron than beef and 87% lower in fat. Bison has 76% more B12 vitamins than chicken, and 32% less fat, based on nutrient data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Bison is easier to find than ever, with almost every grocer carrying at least ground bison. Many natural food stores and bison farm-direct marketers offer the same cuts consumers typically see from beef animals. Find a local bison producer near you at our online buyer’s guide at www.bisoncentral.com/buying-bison-meat/ and find bison-specific recipes and instructional cooking videos at www.bisoncentral.com/how-to-cook-bison/.