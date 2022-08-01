DENVER (KDVR) — It was a wet July for most of the Front Range thanks to monsoonal storms. A few spots east of Interstate 25 were missed by a lot of the heavy rain last week, dropping monthly precipitation totals below average.

Denver’s official precipitation observation is measured at Denver International Airport, well east of downtown Denver. During last week’s late-night monsoon storms with heavy rain, the airport missed a lot of the moisture that fell across the rest of the area.

That means that Denver’s official July precipitation total is a bit misleading. Most of the Front Range picked up 0.5 to 2 inches of rain just in the last week of the month.

Denver’s precipitation total for July at DIA ended at 0.99 inches, which is 1.15 inches below average.

Meanwhile, other parts of the state like the northeast plains, Fort Collins, and Boulder saw well above-average precipitation for the month of July.

The below map from the NOAA Regional Climate Center shows July’s percent of average precipitation across Colorado. The warm-toned colors indicate below-average precipitation with the cool-toned colors representing above-average.

The map shows an area of below-average precipitation near DIA and just east of the Front Range. The rest of Eastern Colorado saw above-average precipitation in July.

The areas in purple indicate precipitation totals above 150% of the average. It was a wet month for parts of Southern Colorado.

The good news is, that these big precipitation totals will help with Colorado’s drought conditions and improve fire danger.