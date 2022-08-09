DENVER (KDVR) — A Colorado judge has been suspended from his duties.

Judge John E. Scipione, of the 18th Judicial District, was suspended temporarily with pay, according to an order issued on Aug. 3. An order issued on Tuesday confirmed he’s been transferred to “lawyer and judicial disability inactive status.”

It was not immediately clear what led to the suspension. All records related to the case have been ordered to remain confidential throughout the proceedings.

The case was before the Colorado Commission on Judicial Discipline. Scipione is to respond to the suspension within three weeks, and Judge Susan Blanco will preside over a hearing in the matter.

Scipione was appointed to an Arapahoe County judgeship in 2017 and to the 18th Judicial District Court in 2018, according to the Colorado Office of Judicial Performance Evaluation.

According to his 2020 performance review, Arapahoe County criminal cases made up about 70% of his caseload, with another 20% focused on domestic relations and the final 10% on probate matters.