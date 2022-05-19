Colorado Veterans Project will host its eighth annual Memorial Day Run & March on Sunday, May 29, which will help raise food, funds and awareness for veterans experiencing homelessness.

Civilians and military personnel are invited to participate in a 5K, 10K or 30K run, or choose to ruck march, where each athlete will carry a 25-pound rucksack filled with non-perishable food items to donate post-race. All participants are invited to bring non-perishable food donations, which will be donated to a local organization.

A virtual participation option is also available for supporters around the world. CVP is one of the largest veteran-related nonprofits in Colorado and one of the biggest ways that CVP differs from other nonprofit organizations is by hosting special events that raise awareness and funds for local veterans and veteran organizations.

For more information about the Memorial Day Run & March, visit our website at Colorado Veterans Project dot org.