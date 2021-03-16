John Oates Feed America concert

John Oates – one half of Hall & Oates, the best-selling duo of all time, and an accomplished solo artist and his wife Aimee are producing a free virtual concert called “OATES SONG FEST 7908,” which will stream on NugsTV on March 20, 2021 at 8pm ET.

The concert will be a celebration of stories and songs with performers including Dave Grohl, Sammy Hagar, Daryl Hall, Dan Shay, Darius Rucker, Sara Bareilles, Bob Weir, Shawn Colvin, Gavin DeGraw, and Jewel, among others among others and all donations and proceeds will go to Feeding America®.

Feeding America estimates that more than 50 million people may face hunger in the US because of coronavirus, which is 1 in 6 people, and 1 in 4 children.

During the “Oates Song Fest 7908” broadcast, viewers will be able to donate via a unique QR code and at www.feedingamerica.org/oatesfest.

· March 20, 2021 at 8pm ET.

· Free virtual concert that will be streamed on NugsTV.