John Oates concert for Feeding America

John Oates – one half of Hall & Oates, the best-selling duo of all time, and an accomplished solo artist – and his wife Aimee are producing a free virtual concert called “OATES SONG FEST 7908,” which will stream on NugsTV on March 20, 2021 at 8pm ET.

The concert will be a celebration of stories and songs with performers including Dave Grohl, Sammy Hagar, Daryl Hall, Dan+Shay, Darius Rucker, Sara Bareilles, Bob Weir, Shawn Colvin, Gavin DeGraw, and Jewel, among others.

During the “Oates Song Fest 7908” broadcast, viewers will be able to donate via a unique QR code and at www.feedingamerica.org/oatesfest (the link for the concert can be found here).