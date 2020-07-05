Jefferson County Public Health and Attorney’s office to pursue legal action against Bandimere Speedway

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Jefferson County Public Health (JCPH) is collaborating with the Jefferson County Attorney’s Office to pursue legal action against Bandimere Speedway for violating agreed upon requirements to host the Jet Car Nationals event on Saturday.

JCPH said in a statement that they are “disappointed the organization’s ability to limit and manage the crowd size, implement social distancing requirements and adhere to Colorado’s Public Health Order 20-28.”

Bandimere Speedway and JCPH agreed to court-ordered requirements leading up to the event intended to control crowds and manage proper social distancing. JCPH says Bandimere did not do so and violated the requirements.

“We want our businesses, who are pillars in our community, to be able to safely operate,” Dr. Mark B. Johnson, MD, MPH, Executive Director of JCPH said.

“At the same time, we are dealing with the most significant public health crisis of our lifetime, and cases of the virus are already starting to increase again in Jeffco. We are proud that the large majority of our local businesses are working diligently to keep themselves and others safe. However, when one business does not, it compromises the health and economy of our entire community.”

JCPH said in their statement “To clarify a requirement in the order, gatherings in outdoor venues in excess of 175 people per designated activity are banned. This does not mean the entire event itself was limited to 175 guests.” FOX31 has requested elaboration on their definition of a ‘designated activity’ in this statement from JCPH and are awaiting a response.

Representatives from JCPH attended the event to observe and concluded that the requirement was violated.