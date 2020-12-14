Jefferson County CommUNITY Campaign

In an effort to promote and connect people in need in Jefferson County, the city has created a new campaign with local resources and assistance amid Covid-19 Pandemic.

Jefferson County Human Services, Jefferson County Public Health and Jefferson County Public Affairs have collaborated with community partners including Benefits in Action, BGOLDN, Calvary Church Golden, Community Table, Evergreen Christian Outreach, Hunger Free Colorado, Integrated Family Community Services, Jeffco Eats, Joy’s Kitchen, Lakewood Connects, Mountain Resource Center, The Action Center, West Metro Chamber of Commerce and others to bring together available community-wide resource information under one easy to access hub to help connect our community to support that best fits their needs.

The CommUNITY campaign also encourages neighbors to safely check in on each other and share information about services they may not know exist. Information is also available to connect locals to volunteer opportunities with one of the many community partners supporting those in need.