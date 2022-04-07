JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Authorities are responding to reports of a shooting in the area of Radcliff Ave. and S. Union St. in Jefferson County.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, suspects, that are believed to have stolen a vehicle, exchanged gunfire with law enforcement after initially shooting at the owner of that vehicle.

After crashing the vehicle, the two suspects escaped the scene on foot but have since been taken into custody.

Jeffco Sheriff’s have reported that there are multiple crime scenes along Highway 285 between S. Turkey Creek and C-470. Traffic on the northbound side of Highway 8 is also closed up to C-470.

No injuries have been confirmed at this time.